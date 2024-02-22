Tacita Capital Inc Has $51,000 Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Stantec were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

