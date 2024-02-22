Tacita Capital Inc Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.43. 5,034,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,076. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average is $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

