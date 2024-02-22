Tacita Capital Inc Purchases Shares of 22,260 North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,882,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 423,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,728,424,000 after purchasing an additional 309,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,216,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after buying an additional 167,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $24.55. 49,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,436. The company has a market capitalization of $656.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.57. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

