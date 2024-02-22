Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 232 ($2.92). Approximately 13,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.86).

Tandem Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64. The stock has a market cap of £12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Group

In other news, insider Peter Kimberley bought 9,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,993.12 ($12,582.62). 74.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

