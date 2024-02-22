Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.550-13.950 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.55-$13.95 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $13.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.70. The company had a trading volume of 785,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,957. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11,100.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 95.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Teleflex by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

