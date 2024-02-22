Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 3476840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.
