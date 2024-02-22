Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 3476840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Tencent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCEHY

Tencent Stock Up 0.5 %

Tencent Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94.

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.