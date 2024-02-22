Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.295 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-6.650 EPS.

Tennant Trading Down 0.2 %

TNC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.67. 208,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06. Tennant has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $103.07.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth $202,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 18.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tennant by 42.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

