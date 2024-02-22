Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.80

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 105319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Textainer Group
Textainer Group Stock Performance
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Textainer Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.