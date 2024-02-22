The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.76). Approximately 16,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 292,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.75).

The City Pub Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8,850.00 and a beta of 1.80.

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. Its pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. The company's portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that offers a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

