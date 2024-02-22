The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.24

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.24 and last traded at $121.47, with a volume of 38977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

