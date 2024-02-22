The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,484 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $93,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.67. 2,297,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 113.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.49.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

