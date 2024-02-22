The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.20). Approximately 107,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.24).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175. The stock has a market cap of £701.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
