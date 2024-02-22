The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.20). Approximately 107,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.24).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175. The stock has a market cap of £701.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

(Get Free Report)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.