The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Robert W. Paiano Sells 14,528 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.52. 1,707,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,742,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after buying an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

