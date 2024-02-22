The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.9% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,852. The company has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

