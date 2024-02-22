The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,212.00

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,212 ($15.26) and last traded at GBX 1,192.71 ($15.02), with a volume of 2837920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174.50 ($14.79).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.21) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.48) to GBX 1,300 ($16.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.85) to GBX 1,250 ($15.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.37) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.25).

The company has a market cap of £12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,005.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

In related news, insider Sangeeta Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($15.21) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,210.27). Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

