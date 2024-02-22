The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.4 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.51 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHYF has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Shyft Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 241,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $391.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Shyft Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 458.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 138,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

