Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $560.05. The stock had a trading volume of 725,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,122. The firm has a market cap of $216.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $593.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,277 shares of company stock worth $16,886,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

