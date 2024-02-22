Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $323.00 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $323.00 million and $28.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00072384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00025141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,457,335,168 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

