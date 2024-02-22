Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.67 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $328.54 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00071565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,457,694,831 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

