Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $286.88 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $286.88 million and approximately $14.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001398 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,188.41 or 0.99986015 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00180831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009252 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02871957 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $17,413,580.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.