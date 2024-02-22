thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.81

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

