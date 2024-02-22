Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 71000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Timberline Resources
Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.
