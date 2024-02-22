Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.20

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.20 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 44.18 ($0.56), with a volume of 116950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.55 ($0.55).

Topps Tiles Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2,220.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Topps Tiles Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

