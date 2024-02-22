Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Trading Up 5.6%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56. 744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Tosoh Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

