Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Down 3.7%

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.76 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 124.76 ($1.57). Approximately 4,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.63).

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £62.76 million, a P/E ratio of -207.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.