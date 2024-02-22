Tracsis’ (TRCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,295 ($16.31) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.51% from the stock’s current price.

Tracsis Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of LON TRCS traded down GBX 35 ($0.44) on Thursday, reaching GBX 890 ($11.21). 75,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,756. Tracsis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($8.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,030 ($12.97). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 906.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 826.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.42 million, a PE ratio of 4,053.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.