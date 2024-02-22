Tracsis’ (TRCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,295 ($16.31) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.51% from the stock’s current price.
Tracsis Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of LON TRCS traded down GBX 35 ($0.44) on Thursday, reaching GBX 890 ($11.21). 75,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,756. Tracsis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($8.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,030 ($12.97). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 906.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 826.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.42 million, a PE ratio of 4,053.55 and a beta of 0.74.
Tracsis Company Profile
