Traders Purchase Large Volume of Baidu Call Options (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 56,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 34,809 call options.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.65. 4,170,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,728. Baidu has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.49.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
