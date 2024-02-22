Traders Purchase Large Volume of Baidu Call Options (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 56,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 34,809 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Baidu Stock Up 3.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.65. 4,170,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,728. Baidu has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.49.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.