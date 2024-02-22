Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.00

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 62 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
Trakm8 Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. The company has a market cap of £6.50 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.27.
About Trakm8
Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trakm8
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Trakm8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trakm8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.