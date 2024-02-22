Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 180,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,040. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

