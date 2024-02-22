Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Trading Down 4.7%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $25.29. 42,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 427,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 125.84%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 339.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

