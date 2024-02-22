TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
TriStar Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.08.
About TriStar Gold
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
