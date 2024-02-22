Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.10

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Price Performance

LON:TIGT traded down GBX 4.47 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.88). The company had a trading volume of 352,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.02 million, a PE ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.49. Troy Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 74 ($0.93).

Troy Income & Growth Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

