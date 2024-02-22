Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is rhino investment partners Inc’s Largest Position

rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,380,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 10.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $39,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

View Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.