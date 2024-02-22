U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B) Director Sells $192,960.00 in Stock

U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B – Get Free Report) Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,243.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
U-Haul Price Performance
Shares of U-Haul stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.10. 170,568 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.
