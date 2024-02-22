U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B) Director Sells $192,960.00 in Stock

U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B – Get Free Report) Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,243.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

U-Haul Price Performance

Shares of U-Haul stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.10. 170,568 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

