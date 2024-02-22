UFO Gaming Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30.15 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. UFO Gaming has a market cap of $30.15 million and approximately $693,243.11 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

