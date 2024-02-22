Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.6 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-$0.23 EPS.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 687,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 72.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 143.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

