Ultra One Day Volume Hits $10.94 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $77.46 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,135.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.00511130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00146100 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00026993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001740 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17345381 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,248,717.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

