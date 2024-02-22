Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.50 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.20). 2,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.58 ($1.30).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.98. The company has a market capitalization of £165.10 million, a PE ratio of -298.44 and a beta of 0.17.
Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,187.50%.
Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile
Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
