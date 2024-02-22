UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.19

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 143783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.
UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.
