Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Acquires 1,036,683 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 438,361 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $13,014,938.09.

Maplebear Price Performance

Maplebear stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. 7,701,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,371. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

