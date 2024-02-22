Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Acquires 1,036,683 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 438,361 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $13,014,938.09.
Maplebear Price Performance
Maplebear stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. 7,701,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,371. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
