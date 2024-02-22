Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 6,224 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 2,986,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,677. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

