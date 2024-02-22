Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.25

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 664207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$822,800.00. In other Valeura Energy news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$822,800.00. Also, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total transaction of C$30,870.00. Insiders purchased 430,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

