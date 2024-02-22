ValiRx (LON:VAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.40

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 442103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.58 ($0.06).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.58. The company has a market cap of £5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

