Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,564,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

