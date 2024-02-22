Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $21,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 580,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $77.99.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
