Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $224.66

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $224.66 and last traded at $224.59, with a volume of 2856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.30.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.84. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
