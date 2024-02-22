Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $224.66

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $224.66 and last traded at $224.59, with a volume of 2856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.30.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.84. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

