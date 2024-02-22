Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 165,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the previous session’s volume of 26,296 shares.The stock last traded at $85.57 and had previously closed at $85.26.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

