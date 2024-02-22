Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 177,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 71,750 shares.The stock last traded at $84.97 and had previously closed at $84.88.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,697,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

