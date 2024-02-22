Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,684,000 after buying an additional 1,085,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.83. 3,089,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $252.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

