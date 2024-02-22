Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.19 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00071260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00019158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,560,172,408 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

